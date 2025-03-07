Rest and relaxation techniques with The Perch in Aurora

Most Americans are deeply sleep deprived, and there are a number of valid reasons for this. We live in a society that presses us to be productive at all times, and we don’t see rest as productive. We feel lazy or selfish if we take time for ourselves. And even if we do carve out some time, we’re not sure how to rest. Not to mention how much trouble many of us have going to sleep or staying asleep when it’s finally time for bed.

For many of us, rest feels elusive, which is why I created The Perch to be a resting place. I’m here to give you permission to rest, and I want to show you how to rest well in ways that make sense in your life. One of my favorite ways to do that is through restorative yoga.

Restorative yoga is a slow, gentle form of yoga that focuses on resting the body and mind. It’s especially helpful for soothing the nervous system, which helps relieve stress. After practicing restorative yoga, people often feel like they’ve taken a nap.

Many of us live in a constant state of fight or flight with our sympathetic nervous system always turned on. But this is not how our bodies are made to function. We need to move into the rest and digest system, also known as the parasympathetic nervous system, so that our bodies can heal, grow, and repair.

We offer restorative yoga classes at The Perch, but you can also practice at home. Try these three poses today.

Legs-Up-the-Wall

Lie on the ground with your seat near the wall and your legs reaching up toward the ceiling, resting your heels on the wall. This simple pose may lower blood pressure, slow the heart rate, ease swelling, and give you a new perspective. You can even do this in bed with your legs on the headboard.

Constructive Rest

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Walk your feet a bit wider than hip-width and let the knees fall in toward one another. Use a pillow under your head and neck for extra support. Feel for the release in the low back.

Restful Recliner

This works especially great in bed. Use a few pillows to prop yourself in a reclined position. Then bring a pillow (or a few blankets or towels) underneath your knees. To kick it up a notch, use an eye pillow to cover your eyes and rest. We do this pose in class using supportive bolsters, and it’s always a favorite!