Bringing home a new pet

Adding a new pet to your household can be exciting, especially for families with children. Pets teach empathy, responsibility, and unconditional love. But successful integration requires preparation, patience, and consistency. Sadly, many pets are returned to shelters because they didn’t fit into a family’s routine and end up with undesired behavior issues. Some behavior issues can be prevented with proper preparation prior to getting a new pet. Whether you’re welcoming a puppy, senior dog, kitten, or rescue pet, these tips will help ensure a positive start for your new member of the family.

1. Talk as a Family First

Before even choosing a pet, hold a family meeting. Discuss why you want a pet, the responsibilities involved, and how each person can contribute. While kids are often excited about playtime and cuddles, it’s just as important to talk about daily care, feeding, walking, cleaning, and training.

Assign age-appropriate tasks and consider using a pet care chart. For instance, teens might handle feeding or grooming, while younger children can refill water bowls or pick up toys. You could even create a fun “Pet Promise” where each family member commits to specific duties. Hang it somewhere visible, like the fridge or a bulletin board.

If you already have pets, ask your veterinarian how to safely introduce them to a new animal into the household. Proper introductions reduce stress and help prevent territorial behavior. Proper introductions can prevent behavior issues with your current pet.

2. Prepare Your Home

Think of bringing home a pet like bringing home a baby, you’ll need to pet-proof your space. Remove or secure hazards such as exposed cords, medications, cleaning products, and trash bins. Look at your home from your pet’s eye level to spot hidden risks.

Set up a safe, cozy space for your new pet with:

A bed or crate

Food and water bowls

Age-appropriate food

Toys for stimulation

Puppy pads or a litter box (if needed)

Collar with ID tags, leash, and grooming tools

This dedicated area will help them feel secure, especially in the first few days as they adjust to their new surroundings.

3. Keep the First Day Calm

Your pet’s first day home should be welcoming, but not overwhelming. Avoid having guests over and keep the environment quiet, no loud TVs or music. Let your pet explore one room at a time at their own pace.

Encourage children to sit quietly and allow the animal to approach them. Don’t rush cuddles or playtime. Allow your new pet to warm up naturally. Building trust takes time, and calm introductions set the tone for a healthy relationship.

4. Establish a Routine Early

Like children, pets thrive on routine. Consistent schedules for meals, walks, bathroom breaks, and bedtime give them a sense of security. This is especially important for rescue animals who may come from unstable situations.

Assign family members to regular tasks and stick to them. For example, your child might oversee breakfast feeding and a short morning walk. To make it more engaging, try:

A sticker chart for tracking pet tasks

Phone reminders for feeding or potty breaks

Routine builds trust and helps pets feel more at home.

5. Supervise Early Interactions with Kids

Always supervise early interactions between your pet and children. Even gentle animals may feel nervous if touched unexpectedly or cornered.

Teach your children these key rules:

Don’t pull tails, ears, or fur

Avoid touching pets while they eat or sleep

Let pets come to you—don’t chase them

Speak softly and move calmly

Help your kids recognize animal body language. If a dog’s tail is tucked or a cat’s ears are flat, that means “give me space.” Early guidance helps prevent accidents and encourages respectful behavior.

6. Schedule a Vet Visit

Book a wellness check with your veterinarian within the first week. Even if your pet looks healthy, it’s important to confirm vaccinations, parasite prevention, and microchip registration. Your vet can also answer questions about feeding, training, and growth milestones. If you’ve adopted a rescue, this visit helps you learn more about their medical history and any special needs.

7. Give Everyone Time to Adjust

Bringing a new pet into your family is a big transition, for both the pet and your household. Don’t expect perfection overnight. There may be accidents, clinginess, or nervous behaviors in the beginning. That’s completely normal.

Offer reassurance and celebrate small wins, your dog using the potty outside, your cat sleeping peacefully, or your child remembering to feed the pet without prompting. Reinforce good behavior and remain consistent with boundaries and praise.

Final Thought

Bringing home a pet is about more than companionship, it’s about building trust, establishing routines, and growing together as a family. With preparation, teamwork, and patience, your new furry friend won’t just be a pet, they’ll become an unforgettable part of your family.