Springtime fun at Primrose Farm

A visit to Primrose Farm this spring means welcoming the newest arrivals. Barnyard babies expected to arrive include a Jersey cow calf, some Shropshire lambs and many Columbian Wyandotte chicks. With no admission to the farm grounds, visitors of all ages are welcome to stop by and say hello to the farm’s animal residents.

For those who’d like to get up close and personal with farm friends – goats, horses, donkeys and more – there’s plenty of hands-on activities to learn and care for the animals with advance registration.

As the weather gets warmer and the sun shines brighter, who doesn’t want to be outside in the fresh air surrounded by nature and enjoying the farmyard fun?

“Our programs invite every age to connect with the animals,” explained Alison Jones, manager of farm programs and interpretive services at Primrose Farm in St. Charles.

Animal Adventures are single-day programs during the week or on select Saturdays where participants can learn about and partake in animal care. These great family-friendly programs allow participants to harvest eggs, feed chickens, milk a cow, groom a horse and more. Toddlers with parental guidance can feed chickens and goats while older children can learn what it takes to care for a horse and try milking a dairy cow.

New this spring are Saturday Wagon Rides that offer visitors scenic views of the farm. The tractor-pulled hay wagon rides follow the property’s trails and highlight the more than 100 acres of agricultural open space filled with crops, demonstration plots and the fruit orchard.

Primrose Playgroups are a fun way for parents and children to meet and mingle at the farm. Each playgroup session includes free play with age-appropriate farm toys, a snack and a chance to get a close-up visit with one of the farm’s resident animals. This spring the Friday playgroups are organized by theme, with a chance to meet cows, chickens, goats and horses.

“It’s a great way to meet some new friends,” Jones said.

With the addition of the new Education Center at the farm, the playgroups have indoor space to meet when the weather is less than ideal, and it also provides access to washrooms.

Looking for a fun way to celebrate a birthday? Primrose Farm’s Barnyard Bash program provides indoor and outdoor space for a birthday celebration. Guests may bring their own treats and decorations, while tables and chairs are provided. The party fun includes a farm tour and goat feeding. There’s an option to add a wagon ride for an additional cost.

Jones said she’s already booking out birthdays for this spring. Parties take place on Saturday with an option for 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. booking.

Call 630-513-4374 to plan your next outing. Party details and farm information are available online: primrosefarm.org.