Elevate your grill game with local experts

Grilling for your family, yourself or a large group can be nerve-wracking, but local experts help with the basics. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Some would argue that the only thing better than grilling is grilling more.

It’s certainly come a long long way from the days of the cavemen era, where early humans likely inadvertently cooked meat and realized it was far more tasty and easy to digest than raw meat.

Regardless, there are still some who think of grilling today as simply tossing protein over charcoal or gas and then removing the meat when it’s cooked. Those who are passionate about grilling would certainly disagree, especially grilling enthusiasts who are eager to share the delicious flavors they can bring to mid-day cookouts and dinners.

Grilling for a larger group than just those that live under the same roof can be a bit intimidating, especially for those who fear they’ll undercook chicken and sicken guests or overcook burgers into hockey pucks and become the laughingstock of the neighborhood.

Who knew that cooking delicious meals for others could be so nerve-racking?

“When feeding a large group of people, chicken is an excellent choice,” says Paul Darrow, owner of Country Village Meats in Geneva. “It’s versatile, easy to grill and economical. Chicken breast is the most popular cut followed by chicken thighs. You can apply a poultry seasoning rub, barbecue sauce or purchase pre-seasoned poultry for the ultimate convenience.”

Preparation in advance is one of the best grilling tips when getting ready to host a party. That also could be as simple as reaching out to Josef’s Elegante Meats & Deli in Geneva.

“You can give us a call beforehand and we’ll help you order,” says Pat Falcone Jr., operations manager of Josef’s. “You can say six filets, four chicken breasts and that you want to do 10 hot dogs for the kids. We’re very accommodating.”

Grilling doesn’t come with an eraser. While something undercooked can return to the grill, the same can’t be said for something that’s been overcooked. That’s money wasted.

Falcone recommends letting a steak sit out at room temperature for 25 minutes and to use a dry rub before putting it over flame.

“We usually put a little olive oil on our steaks,” he says. “Give it a quick blast of your favorite dry rub, both sides of the meat, and cover it adequately. We usually recommend something with not a lot of salt in it.”

It certainly helps when the meat you’re grilling is high quality, which is what Josef’s has been known for now for over 25 years. If you’re not sure of what to prepare, ask someone, such as the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Josef’s.

“We ask our customers what do they like,” Falcone says. “Do you like something with more marbling and fat content? That’s our prime rib steaks and porterhouse. If you want something leaner you can go with a center cut filet or NY strips.”

For those looking to grill vegetables, Falcone says skewers provide an easy option, allowing the cook to choose what to include.

“You can do veggie skewers with zucchini, yellow squash, red onions and peppers,” he says. “Add some seasoning and slow cook at 325.”

Don’t want to fire up the grill? Check out these local meat magicians:

Firewater

524 W. State St., Geneva

(331) 248-0270

www.firewaterbbq.com

After first opening in Crest Hill in 2012, Firewater has continued to grow. Geneva is one of its five locations with a sixth opening in Lake Zurich later this year.

With some outdoor seating, diners can enjoy Firewater’s award-winning Southern-style barbecue featuring farm-raised meats that have been slowly smoked over hickory and applewoods. Come on down, dig into Angus beef brisket, pulled pork, barbecue rib tips and more and wash it all down with a couple ice cold beers with local and regional ties.

Obscurity Brewing

113 W. N St., Elburn

(630) 320-2255

www.drinkobscurity.com

Brisket, shoulder, St. Louis style ribs, turkey and shrimp are all on the barbecue menu here where you can dine outdoors, sip on a lengthy list of draft beers, ciders and meads. And, if you’re in luck, while you’re enjoying a delicious meal, perhaps live music is filling the air as Obscurity often features entertainment.

Puff Shack Barbecue

2075 Prairie St., St. Charles

(331) 210-0947

www.puffshackbbq.com

This joint just opened a year ago and quickly has become a hit/ As the weather continues to warm in the summer more picnic tables will be added for those to enjoy its homemade recipes outdoors.

Team FIB BBQ

(Menards parking lot)

300 N. Randall Rd., Batavia

(630) 947-2439

www.teamfibbbq.com

Sean Trowbridge and Bryan Whipple prepared countless low and slow smoked meats and delicious side items when they’d host cookouts for family and friends. Now you don’t have to be invited to one of their cookouts to enjoy their delectable smoked meats.

You can find them on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the Menards parking lot. One can only imagine what Ray Szmanda, the late great pitchman for Menards, would have to say after biting into anything on the Team FIB BBQ menu.