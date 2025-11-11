Behind the lens of some of the finest photographers in Kane County

Capturing the right light is what inspires photographer Drew Pertl to rise before dawn to catch the glow of sunrise over sights and landmarks around Kane County and beyond — work that earned him Best Photographer honors in the Kane County Chronicle Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo provided by Drew Pertl)

Forget the stereotypes about teens — photographer Kim Byrne of KimberleeB Photography finds them fabulous.

This time of year, Byrne’s calendar is packed with photo sessions for seniors, capturing their smiles, bright eyes and colorful fashions. For the generation that has grown up taking selfies and filling their phones with photos, the tradition of the senior portrait isn’t just another picture. For Byrne, it’s zooming in on a moment in time — on the verge of adulthood, full of promise and a future as bright as the smile on their faces.

“It’s a special moment. Twenty years from now, this is going to tell you who you were,” Byrne said. “And for the 98 percent of the moms who bring them, it’s a special moment for the parent of the teen as well.”

Behind the lens, photographers capture moments in time. In a world where everyone can snap a photo with their phone, there’s something quite special about a photographer’s work — their ability to understand the right pose, the light, and the perfect angle as they work with clients ranging from newborns to teens, families and even village landmarks.

Byrne has been working as a photographer for 18 years. For many of those years, she enjoyed photography as a side business and hobby. When she decided it was time to leave her corporate job for a more flexible schedule to spend time with her grandchildren, she followed her passion.

This time of year, Kim Byrne of KimberleeB Photography has a calendar packed with photo sessions for seniors, capturing their smiles, bright eyes and colorful fashions. (Photo provided by Kim Byrne)

“I’ve done so many different, cool things,” Byrne said.

From behind her lens, she’s watched children grow up. She’s photographed one family since their oldest child was 2. Today that child is 20, and she’s scheduled to take his younger brother’s senior photo this fall.

“You get involved with families and you watch the children grow up and go to college,” Byrne said.

Autumn can be a busy time of year, with families booking months in advance for annual images for holiday cards and photo gifts. When it comes to hiring a photographer, it’s important to remember that no two photographers are the same. Personality, style and attitude are just as important as the finished product. Photographers agree that the best advice when choosing someone is to get to know their style and strengths to make sure they align with the assignment.

“It’s important to choose someone whose style you are drawn to,” said photographer Jennifer Kaye.

Kaye and Byrne were named among the Best Photographers in the Kane County Chronicle Readers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Kaye started her photography career soon after graduating from Columbia College, where she studied photography. She began her studies using a darkroom to develop negatives and transitioned to digital photography. One of her early jobs was working in a mall photo studio, where she discovered her love for working with children. When she decided to launch her own business, she wanted to offer a different experience — one that focused on serene settings.

“I really care about people having a good experience and having photos they love,” Kaye said.

Kaye started her photography career soon after graduating from Columbia College, where she studied photography. She began her studies using a darkroom to develop negatives and transitioned to digital photography. (JKP 2025 )

She works with families and children, and her favorite sessions are newborn photo shoots. She invites parents and infants into her quiet studio, where she keeps heirloom clothing pieces and props that add color and texture to her photos.

Kaye also works with local businesses in Kane County, using her photography skills to capture their work and provide content for social media. Food photography can be tricky, but her skills help businesses promote their dishes and desserts in the right light and from the best angles.

Capturing the right light is what inspires photographer Drew Pertl to rise before dawn to catch the glow of sunrise over sights and landmarks around Kane County and beyond — work that earned him Best Photographer honors in the Kane County Chronicle Readers’ Choice Awards.

Pertl has spent 19 years behind the lens as a photographer in addition to his full-time work as a video producer. In his video work, Pertl tells stories that clients have scripted, but through his photography, he becomes the storyteller — sharing historic locations and community landmarks to preserve a moment in time.

“This is the way I get to put my creative foot forward,” Pertl said.

The Fox Valley has been home to Pertl’s family for three generations. Those strong roots inspire his work, which focuses on place.

“I really have a passion for capturing the best of our community, showing people familiar places in a way they’ve never seen them,” Pertl said, adding that’s what inspires him to rise before the sun for the perfect light.

For Pertl, showcasing a place is a way to draw more people to the area and help them appreciate its beauty. The changing seasons, the way light casts across buildings, parks and landmarks — all inspire his work and his desire to find new ways to view familiar destinations.

One of the ways he likes to photograph is with a drone, capturing scenes from unique perspectives. He works with local municipalities, businesses and tourism groups to highlight Kane County’s best views.

“I want to capture these images for future generations to enjoy,” Pertl said.