Festivals, gatherings and live music for endless summer fun

STC FINE ART FAIR 2024 The St. Charles Fine Arts Show takes place May 24 and May 25 along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. (BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com/BrigetteBurgmanPhotography.com)

Local summer fun isn’t hard to find. Family-friendly happenings can be found all along the Fox River. The only issue—finding the time to squeeze them all in.

Wine on the Fox

May 3 and May 4, Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego

www.wineonthefox.com

Enjoy the bright blooms and leafy green treetops of early spring as well as a picturesque riverfront view at this long-standing event. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample from more than 100 different regional wines. Live entertainment will add to the festivities and food trucks will add to the festivities, though people are welcome to bring their own picnics. Packages purchased in advance offer extras like commemorative wine glasses and vouchers that can be redeemed at downtown Oswego businesses.

Summer Concerts

May 22 through August 7, Lincoln Park Gazebo in St. Charles

www.stcparks.org

Thursday nights are made for a rockin’ good time with the free St. Charles Summer Concert series. Concerts take place at 7 p.m. weekly, and feature bands such as Hillbilly Rockstarz, which performs a blend of country and rock n’ roll, and Vintage Swing Band—a group known for their Big Band sound. Concert-goers are invited to bring blankets and chairs, and those in attendance can purchase food from local restaurants. No concert will take place July 3.

St. Charles Fine Art Show

May 24 and May 25, along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles

www.stcharlesfineartshow.com

Those who stroll this expansive fine art show will be able to enjoy pieces from more than 100 juried artists working in clay, glass, paint and photography, among other media. Both days will showcase artist Alex Puryear as he takes inspiration from the live music of The John Wesley Experience and 13 Days of Sunday to craft a visual masterpiece before attendees’ eyes. Kids will have the opportunity to partake in art and craft activities, and all will have the unique chance to paint a real car.

Batavia Uncorked

Batavia Park District hosts “Batavia Uncorked, A Casual Wine Event” at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia, Illinois on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Batavia Park District hosts “Batavia Uncorked, A Casual Wine Event” at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia, Illinois on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Mark Black/Mark Black)

June 7, Peg Bond Center in Batavia

www.bataviaparks.org

This relaxed offering will feature local wineries, fare from food trucks and music from acoustic duo, Liz & Hala. Entrance includes a commemorative glass and three hours of wine tasting along Batavia’s scenic Riverwalk.

Elgin Pride Parade

June 7, Festival Park and Downtown Elgin

www.elginpride.org

Elgin’s third annual Pride Parade is hitting the streets in a colorful celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community and allies everywhere. This family-friendly free event will also include food vendors and arts and craft activities. Donations to the cause directly benefit pride-related events.

Swedish Days

Swedish Days takes place June 18 through June 22 in downtown Geneva. (Photo provided by Swedish Days)

June 18 through June 22, Downtown Geneva

www.genevachamber.com

This summer marks the beloved festival’s 75th year. Festival-goers can expect the traditional favorites of the event, including carnival rides, live entertainment, a craft beer tent, and plenty of food options. The Swedish Lopp 5K will take place the morning of June 22, starting and ending at Geneva’s Peck Farm Park. The entire festival will be capped off with a grand parade, also on June 22. As the tagline goes, “Summer doesn’t get any Sweder than this!”

Concerts in the Park

July 9 through July 30, River Park in Geneva

www.genevaparks.org

Enjoy tunes outdoors with the free all-ages Geneva’s concert series. Acts take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in July. Among them are FeelGood Party Band, which plays party hits from the 60s to today, and the Dennis O’Brien Band, which covers the classics. Food trucks will be standing by, and patrons can purchase both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Windmill City Festival

Windmill City Festival takes place July 11 through July 13 in Downtown Batavia. (Photo provided by the Windmill City Festival)

July 11 through July 13, Downtown Batavia

www.windmillcityfest.org

Batavia’s three-day festival will showcase live music from such groups as Libido Funk Circus, Radio Gaga and Sixteen Candles, as well as a food court and beer garden. The young and young at heart can find thrills with carnival rides, and additional activities include a golf challenge, scavenger hunt, friendship bracelet-making craft and sidewalk chalk competition.

Yorkville River Fest

July 19, Riverfront Park in Yorkville

www.yorkville.il.us

County music is at the heart of this festival as Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show, Riplock and Back Country Roads perform live throughout the day. Attendees can also look forward to a full schedule of family activities, a craft beer tasting and a cardboard boat race in the Fox River, This spirited competition features members of the community and watercrafts of their own making.

Alley Art Festival

Alley Arts Festival takes place August 30 at the Water Street Mall in Aurora. (Photo provided by Alley Arts Festival)

August 30 at the Water Street Mall in Aurora

www.alleyartaurora.com

This 15th annual grassroots art festival will feature local artists and artisans, who create in a variety of media including jewelry, pottery, handmade goods, and artisan wares. Live music, belly dancing, children’s activities, and food vendors will all be part of the festivities.