Grab a bookmark for these titles in March

"The Correspondent" by Virginia Evans (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

“The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans

For adults:

Can you come to know someone through the letters they send and receive from family, friends, colleagues and casual acquaintances? “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans is an epistolary novel, meaning its story unfolds entirely through letters. Sybil Van Antwerp has lived a full life: she is a mother, a grandmother and a former judicial clerk with a respectable career. She is also an avid correspondent who firmly believes in the power of written communication. Sybil, our protagonist, isn’t perfect. She has strained relationships, sometimes jumps to incorrect conclusions, and can be quick to dismiss others. Yet she remains grounded in who she is, and she isn’t afraid to take chances or make changes. “The Correspondent” offers a distinctive window into Sybil’s life and character, and because we see only her correspondence, we must draw some of the narrative connections ourselves as we explore the contours of one woman’s life. Ultimately, Sybil’s letters reveal the meaningful relationships she has built, demonstrating it’s never too late to create your own community.

"Time of the Child" by Niall Williams (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

“Time of the Child” by Niall Williams

For Adults

In the quiet Irish town of Faha, nothing at all happens. Stagnant even in the bustling 1960s, its people find themselves stuck in moments of regret and trauma, from the doctor still in love with his departed wife, his unmarried daughter still living at home, and even a baby found motionless on the frozen steps of their local church. Faha is not a town meant for miracles, and yet, the baby survives. “Time of the Child”is a historical fiction novel that follows gentle father and daughter Jack and Ronnie Troy, who keep to themselves in an otherwise tightly knit community. When their young neighbors bring them an orphaned baby in need of rescue, Ronnie quickly forms a deep bond with the infant girl. Knowing their deeply religious village would not allow a single woman to keep the child without scandal, Jack becomes convinced Ronnie never married because of his grief and protectiveness. Determined to preserve his daughter’s happiness, Jack schemes to reunite her with an old flame. An Irish bestseller, “Time of the Child”is a stand-alone companion piece to “This is Happiness.” Its slow-paced prose richly describes a beautiful setting with an atmosphere of love and nostalgia flowing through each word. This cozy story is perfect for fans of Ann Patchett and Fredrik Backman, centering on a relatable community and the bonds they share. “Time of the Child” will whisk you away to an enchanting countryside Christmas and help you find all the little miracles in the mundane.