Which Mortgage Type Is Right for You?

Northern IL Home Search - Which Type of Mortgage Is Right for You? (Provided)

ARMs, Jumbos, and FHAs aren’t items on a trendy café menu—they’re common mortgage types. While there are dozens of loan options, most buyers choose from just a few. Whether you’re buying for the first time or returning to the market, here are the pros and cons of four common mortgage loans.

Fixed-Rate Mortgage—This type locks in your interest rate for the life of the loan (typically 15 or 30 years). Pros include predictable monthly payments and the fact that it is a good option if interest rates are low when you purchase the home. The cons are that interest costs are higher earlier in the loan, and there is no automatic benefit if rates drop (this requires refinancing). Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (ARM)—This is where interest rates change over time after an initial fixed-rate period. The pros include a lower initial interest rate and rate caps that can help prevent extreme increases. The cons are that payments can rise in the future and make it harder to budget for the long term. Conventional Mortgage—These are offered by private lenders, and include both conforming and jumbo loans. The pros are that you can usually benefit from low down payment options, sometimes for as little as 3-5%. Flexible terms may also be available. The cons are that strong credit and a low debt-to-income ratio are required, along with Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) if the down payment is under 20%. FHA Loan—this government-backed loan is especially popular with first-time buyers. The pros are that qualification requirements are easier and buyers typically have the option to roll closing costs into the loan. The cons are lower maximum loan amounts, higher long-term insurance costs, and it is limited to primary residences only.

To choose the right loan for you, consider the following quick tips:

If you’re staying in the home long term and want stable payments, select a fixed-rate mortgage.

If you’re planning to move or refinance within a few years, look at an ARM.

If you have good credit and some savings, a conventional mortgage may be best.

If you have limited savings or are a first-time buyer, consider an FHA loan.

Your mortgage is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make. Choosing the right loan can help you stay on budget now while building toward long-term goals. Take time to compare your options, ask questions, and work with a trusted professional to find your best fit.