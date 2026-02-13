Finding Family Through Foster Care and Advocacy

For Brandon T. and his husband, becoming foster parents began with a thoughtful decision about how they wanted to grow their family. As they considered their options, they felt compelled to open their home to a child who already needed love, stability, and support. They understood from the beginning that fostering does not always lead to adoption. Still, they were willing to take that step, hoping that, regardless of the outcome, they could make a meaningful difference in a child’s life.

Their foster-to-adopt journey has been an ongoing adventure, unfolding during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to services has often been limited, medical appointments and referrals can be difficult to secure, and frequent caseworker changes have created additional challenges. As foster parents, they have often found themselves navigating unfamiliar systems and learning as they go.

Throughout their experience, strong support systems have proved essential. During their foster journey, the family was matched with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer through CASA, who helped ensure the children’s needs were addressed. Their CASA volunteer provided continuity during transitions, coordinated services, and ensured communication remained consistent even as caseworkers changed.

Brandon and his husband have now adopted three children during their foster journey, and their family has grown in unexpected ways. Over time, they built meaningful relationships with their children’s biological relatives, creating an extended family rooted in cooperation and care. Most importantly, their children now have the stability to thrive in a safe and supportive home.

For those considering fostering or volunteering with CASA, Brandon encourages taking time to learn and ask questions. He believes that even small steps can make a lasting impact, especially for children who need someone in their corner.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer or supporting local foster children can visit CASA Kane County at casakanecounty.org .

