Need a Custom Mattress? Verlo Can Create It!

Heading into spring is a time when many people start thinking about replacing mattresses for boats, campers, and other specialty spaces. What many do not realize is that Verlo Mattress Factory can build mattresses locally in almost any size or shape imaginable. Recent projects have included an Olympic Queen, an Alaskan King, an odd-shaped mattress designed specifically for a boat, and a custom mattress built to fit a camper.

When creating custom mattresses for antique furniture, campers, boats, pets, or even Murphy beds, there are several important factors to consider. Width and length are just the starting point. Height and weight restrictions can be especially important for Murphy beds or tight sleeping areas where clearance and ease of use matter. In mobile spaces like campers and boats, every inch and every pound counts.

Climate and environment play a major role in material selection. Humidity levels and temperature conditions can affect how a mattress performs. For example, in a camper where someone may be sleeping without air conditioning, a full foam mattress may not be ideal. Foam tends to retain heat, which can lead to discomfort in warmer conditions. In colder environments, certain materials naturally become firmer, which should be considered when choosing comfort layers and support systems.

Custom mattresses are also popular for reasons beyond size and shape. Many people seek specific materials to meet personal health or lifestyle preferences. Some want organic covers, hypoallergenic components, or materials that avoid poly-based products altogether. These custom material choices can be especially important for individuals with allergies, chemical sensitivities, or a strong interest in natural options.

Whether the goal is fitting an unusual space, meeting environmental challenges, or selecting specific materials, a custom mattress from Verlo offers flexibility that standard sizes simply cannot provide—and they are designed with comfort, function, and real life use in mind.

For more information, stop in today, or contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

2682 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL

Ph: (630) 474-2337 &

98 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville, IL

Ph: (630) 360-9998