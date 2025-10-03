Journey to Antwerp: Bringing Home the World’s Finest Diamonds

When State Street Jewelers consultants travel to Antwerp, Belgium, it is more than just a buying trip. It is a journey to the heart of the diamond world, where over 80% of the globe’s diamonds pass through. This opportunity lets the team hand select stones of unmatched brilliance and bring them directly home to their customers.

The Antwerp Diamond District operates under some of the strictest security in the world. Entry is tightly controlled, and only jewelers who are trusted members of organizations like the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) are permitted inside. As a proud member of IJO, State Street Jewelers is granted this exclusive access, offering customers opportunities many jewelers never receive.

By working directly with Antwerp’s cutters and suppliers, State Street Jewelers goes direct to the source. This connection ensures excellent value and provides access to a remarkable variety of diamonds, from timeless round brilliants to unique fancy shapes.

The team is uncompromising in its standards. They look for VVS clarity diamonds and near-colorless stones in the D to G range. Each diamond is chosen with an eye toward XXX perfection, guaranteeing rare brilliance and fire. Every gem is carefully evaluated to meet the highest expectations for beauty and quality.

Diamonds from mines across the globe make their way to Antwerp, where master cutters transform them into treasures the team proudly brings home to Geneva. On their last visit, they even had the rare chance to see three natural blue diamonds, highlighting the exclusivity of Antwerp and the remarkable discoveries that occur there.

From the mines deep within the earth, to the master cutters of Antwerp, and finally into the showcases at State Street Jewelers, every diamond carries a story. Customers who choose one of these stones are truly experiencing something remarkable.

From Antwerp to Geneva, every diamond we bring home carries a story of beauty, precision, and rarity. Find yours at State Street Jewelers.

