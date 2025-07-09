Summer Safety Tips for Seniors

Summer is in full swing, and that means enjoying outdoor activities like cookouts, gardening, or a trip to the beach. There are many things to do outside in summer, but with that comes some dangers from the sun and heat – which get more serious for seniors.

Overexposure to heat is dangerous at any age, but seniors in particular are at greater risk of suffering from exhaustion, heat stress, and heat stroke. Certain prescriptions and medical conditions can also alter the body’s usual response time, which means it can take longer to get used to hot weather.

Here are some important tips for seniors to keep in mind to stay safe outdoors this summer.

Protect Yourself from the Sun and Heat . While it is fun and relaxing to be outside enjoying the summer weather, take care not to overexert yourself. Try not to stay out in the sun or in other hot locations for too long. Seek shade and take breaks whenever possible. Wear sunscreen and good quality sunglasses, and relax in a cool, air-conditioned environment whenever possible.

Understand Heat-Related Symptoms. Staying outside too long in the heat and sun can bring about several warning signs, including dizziness or weakness, rapid pulse, headaches and muscle aches, or cramping. Find a cooler area, drink plenty of water, and rest if any of these signs appear.

Stay Aware of Others. When enjoying summer activities with friends and family, be aware of those you're with and help each other by watching for signs of heat-related problems, especially among other seniors.

