Each year, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month .

While many people also recognize October as the heart of autumn and celebrating Halloween, the entire month is dedicated to a much more important cause. Commemorated with the color pink in advertisements, sports uniforms and other outlets, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a campaign to unify people all over the world in support of those affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women, although men can develop it as well. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed, and there are several types of the disease.

For seniors, the risks of breast cancer increase with age. The most common types for those aged 70 and up are invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) and invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC). Although these occur in different areas, they are treated similarly.

As with any cancer, early detection is important and the key to recovery. This is one area where a supportive living facility can be a big help. With personal services like bathing, hygiene, health monitoring and nursing assessments available for residents, overall health is cared for—including the chances for detecting any symptoms of breast cancer .

Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to focus on the detection and treatment of the disease, while helping others spread awareness, helpful information and provide support to individuals and communities.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including links and directions to resources and support, visit nationalbreastcancer.org .

