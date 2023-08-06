Letter: Why Kane County needs a Responsible Bidder Ordinance

How can Kane County save money for our taxpayers, ensure quality workmanship on our construction projects, and make sure that our construction workforce is treated fairly and with the best opportunities for training and safety? To reach these goals Kane County needs a Responsible Bidder Ordinance.

A Responsible Bidder Ordinance is a policy that would apply to nearly all Kane County Government administered public works construction projects. It creates the standards that contractors must meet in order to bid on one of our construction projects. An RBO would include a requirement that the contractor participate in a US Department of Labor approved apprenticeship program, union or non-union, improving the training and skills of our workforce and ensuring quality workmanship on county projects.

A Responsible Bidder Ordinance would improve working conditions and quality of life for our workers, as well as a safer, longer lasting infrastructure for the county, without adding any additional costs. Responsible Bidder Ordinances do not add to the cost of government projects.

Currently over 100 government entities in Illinois, including villages, cities and counties, have enacted RBOs to ensure that their construction projects are trouble-free and workers are treated fairly. Kane County needs one too.

Mavis Bates

Kane County Board Member, District 4

Chris Kious

Kane County Board Member, District 23