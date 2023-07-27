Letter: Out in Fox Valley a safe space for local LGBTQ+ community

To the Editor:

We live in contentious times where many of the hard-fought gains in the LGBTQ+ community are under threat. Recent Supreme Court decisions, anti-progress legislation and hateful demonstrations threaten the safety and mental well-being of our community and make it harder for individuals to live authentically.

One place our Fox Valley LGBTQ+ community has found solace is through online spaces committed to fostering safe, welcoming environments for all. These spaces proved essential during the pandemic, when we were isolated from friends and family, but remain equally important in today’s environment.

I started Out in Fox Valley, a nonprofit organization providing resources to the LGBTQ+ community, to be one of these safe spaces. Conceived on Facebook, we’ve become a point of access for mental health support, community connection and resources to navigate these challenging times. We’ve also played an instrumental role in getting local municipalities to support our LGBTQ+ community. In fact, this year marks the first that Kane County proclaimed June as Pride Month, a win for visibility and inclusion.

But in Washington, Congress is advancing anti-innovation policies that would make it harder for our nation’s tech companies to provide the services and platforms on which virtual communities and nonprofits like ours are built and sustained. When legislation disincentivizes innovation, communities such as Out in Fox Valley pay the price.

Instead of handcuffing innovation, our policymakers need to protect American tech companies and the platforms they provide, which are essential to a thriving LGBTQ+ community now and in the future.

Michael Stroud

St. Charles