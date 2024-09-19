Video of rescue – Good Natured in St. Charles: Fishing line puts turtles, other wildlife in peril

Although large, even snapping turtles like this one—which is the size and color of a large watermelon—can fall victim to fishing line. (Photo provided by Keith Falato)

Snapping turtles, I think we can all agree, have an image problem. With half their name devoted to their distinctive biting technique, they’re going to have to go that extra mile to show folks that, deep down, they’re really no different than the next Chelonian.

Good Natured: Snapping turtles Fishing line looped around this snapping turtle’s back leg nearly caused it to drown in a Batavia pond until Amber Walker came to the rescue. (Dan Walker)

But, does that ever happen? Of course not. Even though snappers spend the majority of their considerable lifespan of 30 to 40 years, or more, quietly prodding about the depths of our local ponds and streams, they really only catch people’s attention when they come up on land. Away from their aquatic environs and thus no longer able to swim, they’re especially vulnerable and therefore defensive; their long necks and strong jaws are formidable features most people run away from rather than toward.

But then, there’s Amber.

An animal trainer by profession, my friend Amber Walker has devoted much of her life to making life better for a huge range of mammals, birds, reptiles, you name it! She has bottle fed orphaned sea otter pups, swum with beluga calves and kissed a walrus on the nose.

All this is to say that Amber is down to help any animal that’s in need. Even when that animal is a snapping turtle.

The other day, the kids who fish in the pond in Amber’s Batavia neighborhood noticed a snapping turtle swimming around a small area. No big deal, right? Except, the next day the snapper was still in the same spot, and starting to struggle.

That’s when Amber got a text.

In a flash, she was on the scene with just about everything she’d need to execute a proper snapping turtle rescue: hip waders, a large landing net and a pair of scissors. Oh, and her husband, Dan. A seasoned professional, Amber knew no one should ever attempt a water rescue by themselves. Plus, Dan was able to make a nifty video of the whole process.

The waders, it turned out, were a couple of feet shorter than the water was deep, so Amber was quickly immersed. “Don’t let anyone tell you that water isn’t cold, even in the summer,” she noted.

Fishing line looped around this snapping turtle’s back leg nearly caused it to drown in a Batavia pond. (Photo provided by Amber Walker)

After making it out to the turtle, the problem became obvious: Snappy’s back leg was caught in fishing line. Looped and knotted and anchored by something – perhaps a log – the line held the turtle fast, with just enough length to reach the surface for occasional gasps of air.

Standing in 5 feet of water, Amber reached forward and netted Snappy so s/he wouldn’t be able to, well, snap, and quickly snipped through the line with the scissors. But, the rescue wasn’t over yet. A considerable amount of line still entangled the turtle, a beast the size of a large serving dish.

I suppose now is as good a time as any to mention that almost exactly nine months ago, Amber was at this same pond, grappling with an animal with the same problem. On that day – Christmas Eve – a great horned owl had gotten tangled in fishing line left over from a bad cast into a tree. As with the turtle, Amber waded out to get the bird, which was dangling from the tree in the water, cut him down and got him boxed up and sent off to the fine folks at KARE, Kane Area Rehabilitation and Education for Wildlife. After a few weeks of rest and rehab, the owl was returned to the neighborhood, where it could pick up where it left off, sans fishing line.

As for the turtle, Amber used the old trick of rolling up a towel and placing it across the turtle’s carapace, or back. That way, when s/he would reach back and try to snap, those strong jaws clamped terry cloth rather than Amber or Dan.

Successfully freed from the line that had snared it, Snappy shoved off from the shoreline and swam off to recuperate from its ordeal. Amber and Dan were left with her soaking-wet waders, a towel that needed washing and a net with a new hole the size of a snapping turtle’s beak. And, most important, a message to spread.

“Unattended fishing line is so dangerous,” Amber says. “Fishing is a great sport, for sure, but please clean up after your day on the water!”

Today, Snappy is happy, thanks to Amber and Dan. But, other animals aren’t so lucky. If you come across discarded fishing line, do wildlife a favor. Pick it up and properly discard it. I take what I find home to protect those animals that rummage through outdoor trash cans. But, you also can just cut it into small pieces before throwing it away.

Recycling opportunities exist, too, though not curbside. Major retailers like Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have fishing line recycling bins; some bait shops do so, as well. Lots more information is available online!

Next week: Another animal finds itself in a pickle due to human activities.

• Pam Otto is a naturalist and serves as the outreach ambassador for the St. Charles Park District. She can be reached at potto@stcparks.org.