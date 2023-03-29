St. Charles Park District: Camps focus on fun this summer

The fun, sun-filled days of summer are right around the corner, and the St. Charles Park District has just the thing to keep kids active and engaged all season long.

Summer camps, all led by experienced counselors who have been trained in CPR and first aid, will meet weekly from May 30 to Aug. 11. Registration is open now.

“We offer a lot of variety and there are many on-site activities we can provide,” said Jaz Pacheco, who heads several of the park district’s camps.

Flex Camp

Schedule your child’s day of fun around your family summer schedule by registering for 2, 3, 4 or 5-day camp each week.

Kids can make friends while playing outdoor group games and taking part in arts and crafts. Various camps will offer trips to the playground, minigolf, Otter Cove Aquatic Park and Swanson Pool. Flex Camp is available to those entering kindergarten (every child must be 5 by Sept. 1) up to those entering fifth grade.

In addition to Flex Camp, the St. Charles Park District also offers 5-day-a-week summer camp for those entering first through fourth grades. Both camps meet at Pottawatomie Park.

Little Scouts

Those too young to join flex or summer camp are invited to take part in Little Scouts. Geared to kids ages 3 to 5, this program takes place for two weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with three-hour morning and afternoon sessions available beginning June 6 through Aug. 3. Led by staff of the Pottawatomie Preschool, campers will spend time playing with friends on the playground and participating in group activities.

Teen Camp

Teen Camp is aimed at those entering sixth through eighth grade, and includes local and area day trips as well as sports, minigolf and trips to the pool and Primrose Farm. Field trips outside of the park district grounds include Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville, Santa’s Village Amusement Park in East Dundee and the Museum of Science and Industry downtown Chicago, among other exciting destinations. Camp meets at Baker Community Center.

Nature Camps

Various nature camps will help young children as young as 2 up to those entering fifth grade develop a deep appreciation for the outdoor world.

Wee Wonders Camp leads kids 2 to 4 on a path of discovery as, together with a parent, they learn about local wildlife and insects. The camp offers three different programs. Hopping through Habitats will take place June 20 and 22; Eric Carle & Friends on July 18 and 20; and Insect Investigators on Aug. 1 and 3. This camp takes place for an hour and a half and is suitable for children who have not attended preschool.

Nature Discoverers Camp is a great option for budding naturalists, ages 3 to 5, who wish to explore the woods, fields and other natural spaces. Weekly camps take place for two hours Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 4. Campers should have attended preschool and be potty trained.

Pathfinder Camp for those entering first and second grade and Trailblazer Camp for children entering third through fifth grade will foster an explorer’s spirit in campers as they hike, meet and greet local fauna and take part in nature-based crafts. The camps, which will take place for six hours Monday through Friday, will introduce kids to a new theme each week.

Learn more about summer camp offerings at stcparks.org/camps-faqs. To register, visit www.stcparks.org/camps.