Batavia police reports for: Nov. 13-16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Marquita A. Adams, 29, of the 1400 block of West Jonquil Terrace Street, Chicago, was arrested Nov. 13 on three DuPage County warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Stephen J. Tavakkoly, 33, of the 17W700 block of Butterfield Drive, Oakbrook Terrace, was charged Nov. 13 with driving under the influence, driving an uninsured vehicle, speeding, improper lane use, improper signaling and illegal transportation of an alcoholic beverage by a driver.

• Enrique Gonzalez, 23, of the 0-99 block of Spuhler Drive, Batavia, was charged Nov. 14 with speeding 26 miles to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Gonzalez’s vehicle was clocked at 78 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

• Two mannequins valued at $398 each were reported damaged Nov. 14 at Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Ivan Velasquez, 28, of the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, was charged Nov. 15 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Velasquez’s vehicle was clocked at 85 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

• Menards, 300 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported Nov. 16 a retail theft of seven packs of electrical wire valued at $763.

• Matthew J. Passo, 56, of the 200 block of Adams Street, Oswego, was charged Nov. 16 with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.