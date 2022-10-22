Batavia police reports for: Oct. 13-19, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cash of an unknown amount was reported stolen Oct. 16 in a house burglary in the 1200 to 1300 block of Clybourne Street, Batavia.

• Gabriel A. Moraetes, 22, of the 0-99 block of South Alfred Street, Elgin, was arrested Oct. 16 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Maxwell Z. Keith, 30, of the 0-99 block of Grandview Court, Algonquin, was arrested Oct. 16 on DuPage and Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court.

• A catalytic converter valued at more than $300 was reported stolen Oct. 17 from State Automatic Heat, 1335 Paramount Parkway, Batavia.

• Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen Oct. 17 from Luxury Auto Finder, 1395 Paramount Parkway, Batavia.

• A package containing auto parts valued at $429.30 was reported stolen Oct. 17 from a house in the 1100 block of East Wilson Street.

• A Chromebook valued at $500 was reported stolen Oct. 16 from a house in the 700-800 block of Hamlet Lane, Batavia.

• A trailer of unknown value was reported stolen Oct. 18 from the parking lot of Aldi, 1200 N. Kirk Road, Batavia.

• Various items valued at $500 were reported stolen Oct. 18 from Life Storage, 500 N. Kirk Road, Batavia. Items taken were a porcelain figurine, a backpack, three tents, a guitar and a violin.

• The Batavia School District 101 maintenance shed, 1400 W. Wilson St., was reported vandalized with graffiti on Oct. 14 and 19 with a black and green paint-like substance.

• CS Packaging, 1270 Douglas Road, Batavia, reported Oct. 19 that someone cashed a fraudulent check for $7,126.90.

• Lee Ortega Jr., 33, of the 2400 block of Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, was charged Oct. 13 with reckless driving and improper lane use.

• Permu T. Poe, 27, of the 9N900 block of Koshare Trail, Elgin Township, was arrested Oct. 15 on a Batavia warrant on charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

• Three Halloween decorations valued at $735 were reported damaged Oct. 15 at a house in the 1100 block of Pine Street, Batavia.