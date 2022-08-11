Central School District, teachers union reach new contract agreement

Central Community Unit School District #301 has reached an agreement with the Central Education Association on a new three-year collective bargaining agreement ahead of the new school year, according to a news release.

“Both the Central Education Association and the Board of Education are pleased to have the agreement finalized for the return of staff this school year,” Superintendent Todd Stirn stated in the release. “Together we look forward to welcoming students back on Aug. 15.”

The agreement is set to take effect immediately and will continue through the end of the 2024-2025 school year, pending school board approval. The contract includes a 10.7% average base salary increase in the first year of the agreement, the release stated.

“As our area has grown rapidly, our compensation rate has not,” Deputy Superintendent Esther Mongan stated in the release. “The initial bump in salary corrects that and puts us on a clear path to compete with our neighbors along the Fox River and keeps our eyes on the future.”

“The CEA is pleased to announce our members have ratified this new teacher contract,” Central Education Association President David Chapman stated in the release. “We feel this contract will help attract and retain educators while continuing to provide a great education to our students.”

The second and final year will include a 4.6% increase for each year. The agreement also includes newly approved stipends for future programs, setting the stage for new IHSA sports and activities such as boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls bowling, robotics and bass fishing.

“We are excited that we’ll be able to offer sports and activities that we haven’t been able to in the past at Central,” Stirn stated. “However, it also shows the unprecedented growth we are experiencing and the need to satisfy the needs of our stakeholders.”

Once the agreement has been formally approved by the Board of Education, it will be available online for public access at www.Central301.net.