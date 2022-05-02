Kaneland kindergarten teacher named Kane County Educator of the Year

In being named the 2022 Kane County Educator of the Year, Jillian Yaggie, a kindergarten teacher at Kaneland School District’s John Shields Elementary School, thanked her students.

“My students give me everything,” Yaggie said, in accepting the award Friday at the Q Center in St. Charles. “They make every day a better day. They give way more back to me than I feel I give to them. Thank you to my students for being my heart and my true inspiration.”

Surrounded by family, John Shields Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jillian Yaggie accepts the Kane County Educator of the Year award. (Eric Schelkopf)

She also thanked her co-workers.

“I would like to thank my John Shields family,” Yaggie said. “We are a family unit. We are always there for each other. I know I can go to anyone at any time for a laugh or a shoulder to cry on.”

As part of the honor, Yaggie received a $3,000 grant from the Kane County Regional Office of Education to be used for a project of her choosing for her school or district. This was the organization’s 46th year of presenting the award.

“We are always amazed at the dedication and the commitment to students that our nominees exemplify,” Regional Superintendent Patricia Dal Santo said.

Other awards presented that night include:

• Regional Superintendent Award: Juan Figueroa, Elgin High School, District U-46

• Early Career Educator Award: Danielle Sheppard, St. Charles North High School, District 303

• Elementary/Early Childhood Teacher: Barbara Spence, Grace McWayne Elementary, District 101

• Middle School Teacher: Suzanne Satterfield, Harter Middle School, District 302

• High School Teacher: Patricia Sampson, West Aurora High School, District 129

• Educational Service Personnel Award: Thomas Poulin, St. Charles North High School, District 303

• Student Support Personnel Award: Tracy Warwick, Fred Rogers Magnet Academy, District 131

• School Administrator: Dr. Sarah Mumm, Kaneland School District, District 302