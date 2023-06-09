Pingree Grove man charged with 8th DUI

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Pingree Grove man, previously convicted seven times for drunken driving, now faces a Class X felony for his eighth arrest on April 9, according to police, court and state records.

A Kane County grand jury also indicted Daniel A. Skonieczny, 55, of the 1900 block of North Carlton Court, Pingree Grove, on two additional felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Class X, the most serious of the state’s felonies, has a punishment of six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Secretary of State records showed that Skonieczny was previously convicted of DUI on June 10, 1987; Nov. 8, 1988; Feb. 11, 1989; April 10, 1989; May 30, 1989; Nov. 2, 1990; and on June 19, 2011.

Skonieczny’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

According to a Hampshire police report, which was released after a Freedom of Information Act request, officers noticed a silver 2013 Toyota Highlander at 1:10 a.m., driven by Skonieczny, in the left turn lane of Route 20 to enter the Interstate 90 ramp.

“The Toyota drove to the center of the intersection, turn(ed) around facing eastbound in the westbound lane,” according to the police report. “Then the Toyota made a left turn to the northbound I-90 access road to the Road Ranger, located at 19N681 U.S. Route 20, Hampshire, driving on the wrong side of the street, northbound in the southbound lane.”

Road Ranger is a 24-hour gas station and convenience store.

Skonieczny refused to submit to field sobriety tests, or to give a breath sample, the report stated.

Court records show Skonieczny posted $7,500 bail, or 10% of the $75,000 bond that was set.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 13.