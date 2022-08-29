North Aurora police arrest 4 after group of 50 reported fighting at Island Park this weekend

NORTH AURORA – — North Aurora police recovered a handgun and arrested four people Saturday night after responding to a report of about 50 people fighting at North Aurora’s Island Park, officials announced in a news release.

A woman, who was one of the four people arrested, is facing gun charges, police said.

Police were called to the park at State Street and the Fox River shortly after 7 p.m., in response to a fight in progress. While headed to the fight, police were told by dispatchers that someone involved might have a gun, the release stated.

When police arrived, they found a group of people fighting and there were approximately 50 people present. Witnesses told police that a female had a gun and was trying to get in a vehicle, the release stated. The woman, identified as Xykiriah Clark, was detained and officers allegedly found a concealed handgun, the release stated.

When police reached the group that was fighting, one individual already was partially on the ground and witnesses said he had started the fight. Tyrese Wilson was detained and later charged, the release stated.

Officers also saw a man, later identified as Jerome Wilson, starting fights with others and he was taken into custody and later charged as well, the release stated.

Another man, later identified as Jarvis Wilson, was seen running southbound from the scene. Police caught and detained him after a short foot chase, the release stated.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Xykiriah Clark, 20, of the 16800 block of Head Avenue, Hazel Crest. Clark was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Also arrested were Tyrese Wilson, 22, of the 2800 block of West 81st Street, Chicago, Jarvis Wilson, 27, of the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago and Jerome Wilson, 28, of 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, all charged with mob action, the release stated.

Aurora and Batavia police and Kane County deputies also assisted, the release stated.