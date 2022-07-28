Six juveniles taken into custody after stolen car chase in Elgin Twp. early Thursday

Six juvenile suspects were taken into police custody after a stolen car chase early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Woodcliff Drive in unincorporated Elgin Township for a report of a stolen black BMW. A deputy located the BMW traveling south on Route 31, and a white BMW, possibly a chase vehicle, was also in the area with the black BMW.

Deputies observed the victims’ black BMW turning onto McLean Boulevard where it crashed into the white BMW in the area of Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard. The white BMW then struck another vehicle that was at the intersection of McLean and Stearns. Five suspects got out of the vehicles and fled on foot, the release stated.

Inside of the black BMW was an Audi key that belonged to an additional stolen vehicle that was located on River Valley Drive near Woodcliff Drive, the release stated.

According to the release, South Elgin Police, St. Charles Police, Bartlett Police and Kane County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter where six juvenile subjects were taken into custody. Due to injuries sustained from the crash and subsequently fleeing the scene on foot through heavy brush, three of the juveniles were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with minor injuries, and were treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. If anyone has any information, please contact the Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.