Batavia police reports for: July 6-11, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Anthony E. Brooks, 22, of the 700 block of Mather Lane, Batavia, was charged July 10 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Brooks’s vehicle registered at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway.

• Shilpa N. Desai, 63, of the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Roselle, was charged July 6 with selling alcohol to a person under age 21.

• A catalytic converter of unknown value was reported stolen July 7 from a vehicle in the 800 block of South River Street.

• A dog harness valued at $18 was reported stolen July 7 from Petland, 401 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Windmill Custom Countertops, 907 W. Wilson St., Batavia, reported a theft and property damage on July 11. A pair of fishing waders valued at $30 was taken, as was a display outside the business, also valued at $30.