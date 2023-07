The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on July 7 for The Exchange of Geneva. The business is located at 219 W. State St., Geneva.

According to a news release, owner Jen Apulello cut the ribbon held by her children Leo and Makayla surrounded by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff.

For more information on this business, visit their social media page at http://Www.facebook.com/theexchangegeneva.