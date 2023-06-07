Energie Salt Studio and Spiritual Boutique provides wellness services to the Batavia community

Energie Salt Studio and Spiritual Boutique, which offers salt suite retreat packages for individuals or small groups, celebrated its grand opening in Batavia with several events last weekend.

The new business, which is co-owned by Renee Dee and Lisa Edwards, is located in the historic Newton House at 11 N. Batavia Ave., Suite 115.

Renee Dee and Lisa Edwards officially open Energie Salt Studio Spirit on June 1 located at Batavia's Newton House at 11 N Batavia Ave Suite 115. Their salt room holds 20-25 people and provides meditative relaxation and certain health benefits. (Hannah Soukup)

In addition to the salt therapy suites, the business also offers several more services, including tarot readings, medium sessions, reiki healing, light therapy, sound healing and more. Private parties are also available.

“I want to include workshops that focus on self-development and spirituality,” Dee said.

Dee said that she aims to provide the community with services to help others better themselves.

“Lisa and I both saw a need for for wellness options in the community,” Dee said. “It’s about adding little things to your life that present change and progress in your self-development. Our job is to mainstream spirituality.”

Angel Staub (on the left) hosts Mandala Painting Event on Sunday, June 4, during the grand-opening of Energie Salt Studio Spirit and assists Linda Williams (on the right). (Hannah Soukup)

Patron Linda Williams participated in the Whale Breathing event on Saturday, June 3, and the Mandala Painting Party on Sunday, June 4.

“I would say [this studio] is all about relaxation, peace and comfort,” Williams said. “It has a very comforting and relaxing atmosphere.”

Angel Staub, painter and creator of Angels on Design, hosted the Mandala Painting Party at Energie on June 4. She got to take in the salt room and experience the studio’s atmosphere.

“This is a great place to hold events or have a girls day,” Staub said. “You can gather and talk. It’s a loving space and makes you feel happy.”

Dee plans to continue expanding her studio and collaborate with surrounding businesses to provide additional services.

“If young people want to own a salt room or a spiritual boutique, I want to help them follow their calling,” Dee said. “The mission is helping others help others.”