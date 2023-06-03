New Moon Vegan reopens in Batavia after remodel

New Moon Vegan has reopened in Batavia after an extensive remodel.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, the vegan bakery was among the Batavia Boardwalk Shops in 2021. The bakery’s permanent location is at 119 S. Batavia Ave.

The Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 2.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with owner and chief baker, Jo Colagiacomi and her husband, Jay Weichun, manager of the café. The pair were joined by their daughters Prema and Ameya, and other family members and friends.

New Moon Vegan uses seasonal and locally-sourced whenever possible to create sweet and savory plant-based foods, the release stated.

The bakery has a cafe for dining, and sells books, seasonings and apparel.

More information about New Moon Vegan can be found by visiting newmoonvegan.net.