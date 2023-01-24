Mill Creek Early Childhood Program celebrates second location

Mill Creek Early Childhood Program celebrated the opening of its second location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20 alongside the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The Batavia Chamber member extensively remodeled the former Chase Bank location at 130 S. Batavia Ave. for this expansion, according to a news release from the chamber.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with the owners, Dan and Ilana Marczak and their two daughters.

Among the crowd of well-wishers were Batavia Chamber representatives Margaret Perreault, Beth Walker and Shirley Mott, as well as other Batavia city staff members, Batavia Chamber board members, fellow business owners and members of the public.

The Mill Creek Early Childhood Program curriculum encourages young children and their teachers to explore, question and discover in a stimulating environment.

Encouraging creativity is at the program’s forefront and is on display with the creative redesign and use of the previous bank’s features. The fenced-in drive-through area became a covered outdoor play area, while the bank’s vault with safe deposit boxes is now a storage area after removing all the boxes’ doors and bolting open the vault door, the release stated.

More information about Mill Creek Early Childhood Program can be found by visiting the website mcearlychildhoodprogram.com.