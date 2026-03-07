St. Charles man charged with attempted murder after police say he came at them with knife

A St. Charles man is charged with attempted murder after police say he charged at officers with a knife Friday night, resulting in officers discharging a Taser and a gun at him.

The St. Charles Police Department responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Friday to the area of East Main Street and Hunt Club Drive for a report of a person “running in and out of the roadway towards vehicles,” according to a police department news release.

Officers tried to speak to the man, later identified as Licurgo Diazsandi, 23, of St. Charles, but he “quickly brandished a knife and charged” at the officers, according to the release.

A Taser device was deployed and struck Diazsandi. Another officer fired his gun, but did not hit Diazsandi, according to the release.

Police said Diazsandi was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, and then later taken into custody.

“One of the involved officers was also taken to another nearby hospital, per protocol,” according to the release.

Diazsandi is charged with attempted murder, two counts of armed violence, attempt to disarm a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer with a weapon, criminal damage to government property and resisting a police officer.

Diazsandi currently is being held in Kane County Jail awaiting his detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.