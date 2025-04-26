Retired Kane County sheriff’s lieutenant running for sheriff in 2026

Retired Kane County Sheriff's Lieutenant Salvador Rodriguez will seek the Democratic nomination next April to run for Kane County sheriff in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election. (Photo provided by Salvador Rodriguez)

Retired Kane County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Salvador Rodriguez is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Kane County sheriff in the 2026 midterm election.

Rodriguez served for 30 years in the sheriff’s office, as a deputy, field training officer, K-9 handler, detective, juvenile officer, sergeant and lieutenant. He holds a Master’s degree from Aurora University, where he was an adjunct professor.

“I truly believe in our community. I truly believe in our youth, and that’s something I don’t believe that our sheriff’s office is doing enough of,” Rodriguez said. “My deep passion for community involvement is why I’m running for sheriff.”

Rodriguez announced his bid in November 2024 on his campaign website and Facebook page.

Rodriguez said his priorities, if elected sheriff, would be to increase safety in unincorporated areas of Kane County and increase community involvement.

Rodriguez is a Democratic precinct committeeman for Sugar Grove Township and member of the Western Kane Democrats. He resides in Sugar Grove with his wife, Chris, and his two children.

So far, two other candidates have announced they will run for sheriff: Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson and Elburn Trustee Lou Santoyo. Sheriff Ron Hain, who was reelected in 2022, is not seeking a third term.

Johnson announced her bid earlier in April. According to her campaign website, Johnson has served as a deputy, detective, lead evidence technician and chief of staff.

Santoyo announced his bid April 24 in downtown Aurora.

Santoyo has 28 years of law enforcement experience and has served in major crimes, child exploitation, organized crime and internal affairs. After retiring from law enforcement, Santoyo worked as a criminal justice instructor and currently is a village of Elburn trustee.

Candidates will have to make it through the April 7, 2026, primary elections in order to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Johnson and Rodriguez are both vying for the Democratic nomination, while Santoyo does not yet have a challenger for the Republican nomination.