Huntley man hurt after Silverado crashes into rural DeKalb County home ‘head on’

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies said a Huntley man who was hospitalized Wednesday after the truck he was driving crashed into a house along Melms Road may have been asleep behind the wheel.

The 53-year-old man was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin by Hampshire-based first responders after suffering a head injury in the crash, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday to a reported vehicle versus house crash in the 18000 block of Melms Road in northeast DeKalb County. They found a 2023 White Chevrolet Silverado that had struck a home.

“Upon arrival the driver was said to have fell asleep behind the wheel while driving and went head-on into a home,” a deputy wrote in the news release.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash, according to the news release.

The Huntley man, who was driving alone, was cited for improper lane use, failure to reduce speed and for driving without valid insurance, according to the news release.