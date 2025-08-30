Principal leading tragedy-stricken Minneapolis school is alum of St. Edward in Elgin

The strong faith and character of the principal of tragedy-stricken Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis is well understood by those who knew him at his own alma mater, St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin.

That includes its own principal, AnnMarie Woj-Dufelmeier, who was six years older than Matt DeBoer and even babysat him and his sister long before his graduation from the high school in 2004.

“We lived near each other and I have such fond memories of their family and especially Matt’s grandfather,” Woj-Dufelmeier said. “So hard to believe he is leading a community through this tragedy. His work in education over the years has been admirable. He will rise to the challenge once again and lean on his faith. I hope our prayers and gestures help in some small way.”

Current students of St. Edward will engage in a schoolwide project still in development to show solidarity with DeBoer and his Annunciation community, Woj-Dufelmeier said. It will tie into the Minneapolis school’s theme this year, “A future filled with hope.”

St. Edward will be holding a prayer service and reaching out to its alumni, faculty and coaches to share their messages with DeBoer and his Minnesota community in the coming days. The endeavor mirrors a tradition of St. Edward retreats in which students receive letters of support and love from their friends and family members, Woj-Dufelmeier said.

Anyone who wishes to be included can email a letter or message of support to mainoffice@stedhs.org.

DeBoer praised the heroic response of the staff and students he leads during Wednesday’s horrific shooting at the Minneapolis church where they were attending a Mass to celebrate the start of the new school year.

“Children were ducked down,” DeBoer told reporters in Minneapolis. “Adults were protecting children. Older children were protecting younger children.”

With nearly 200 students in attendance, two aged 8 and 10 were killed. Fourteen other children and three elderly parishioners were injured, but are expected to survive

DeBoer’s family has a long history at St. Edward, Woj-Dufelmeier said. His grandfather graduated there 50 years before him and was named Alumnus of the Year in 2005.

“Just about every person you talk to would describe Matt as ‘a really good person’ and an exceptional leader with a strong faith and moral compass,” she added.

He is described as having ‘a presence’ even since high school and was known to lead by example and with strong moral values as a young man who was heavily involved in athletics, ministry as a retreat leader, clubs and a high academic achiever at St. Edward. He also received the schools Eagle of the Cross honor.

She explained the Eagle of the Cross distinction is a special St. Edward award for students with a devout Catholic faith who lead by example and through action.

DeBoer is also warmly recalled by Tim Brieger, a teacher and soccer coach at St. Edward for the past 25 years.

“Matt was a natural leader,” Brieger said. “Charismatic. The kind of kid others would follow unquestionably. Incredible work ethic, quick to laugh and make you laugh, concern for his fellow students — regardless of if he knew you or not.”

He added that DeBoer and his then girlfriend were the first he trusted outside of family to babysit his own 1-year-old son, which he put down to his obvious maturity.

“I saw a post by another young man from his class that talked about how Matt never strayed — he was always doing what was right no matter what those around him were doing,” Brieger said. “He is the leader the Annunciation community needs at this time and I have no doubts he will lead them through this terrible time. His quote from the African prayer ‘Pray and move your feet’ is all Matt.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

