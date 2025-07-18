‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rally draws hundreds in Kane County

Lewis Wilkins leads a chant during the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest in Elgin Thursday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Hundreds of people lined Kimball Street in Elgin on Thursday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting as part of the nationwide series of “Good Trouble Lives On” protests.

The national day of protest marks the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights leader and longtime congressman John Lewis, to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

[ See more photos from Kane County's "Good Trouble" protest ]

Janet Vercelli of Elgin attended the rally with her husband, John, and said it’s the 12th protest in which they’ve participated in the past few months.

“I’m fighting for this country, for basic decency, to eliminate the cruelty and just be a compassionate human being that cares about other people and this country,” she said. “I’m not seeing that from our government.”

People carried signs with messages in support of immigrants, Ukraine, Black Lives Matter, public education, workers’ rights, social security and more. The one unifying theme of the day was an overwhelmingly anti-President Trump sentiment and opposition to the current administration’s agenda.

The national action, organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others, aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

Similar protests took place Thursday afternoon across the suburbs in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Palatine, Schaumburg and Waukegan.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250717/news/good-trouble-lives-on-rally-draws-hundreds-in-elgin/