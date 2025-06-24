Kane County to hold low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic for animals

Shaw Local file photo – Kane County Animal Control is hosting its next low-cost drive-through rabies vaccine and microchip clinic, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at the KCAC facility, 4060 Keslinger Road, Geneva.

GENEVA – Kane County Animal Control is hosting its next low-cost drive-through rabies vaccine and microchip clinic in August, with more offered in the fall.

The next one is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the KCAC facility, 4060 Keslinger Road, Geneva.

The summer and fall clinic series will continue with another event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 18.

At the clinic, a one-year rabies vaccination and tag costs $30 for neutered pets and $55 for non-neutered pets. Seniors, age 65 and older with valid ID, receive a discounted rate of $15 (neutered) or $25 (not neutered). Microchipping is available for $15.

Kane County residents must also purchase a registration tag at the time of vaccination, as required by law.

These clinics are unable to accommodate animals with vaccine reactions.

Pet owners are reminded that an adult over 18 must be present to handle animals, and pets must not have bitten anyone in the past 10 days. Owners must provide and fit a muzzle if needed before entering the clinic area.

For information, contact Kane County Animal Control at (630) 232-3555, email animalcontrol@countyofkane.org, or visit www.kanecountypets.com.

