Home turf: New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin returns to St. Charles to teach kids about football

Former St. Charles North standout and current New York Giants defensive back Tyler Nubin high-fives Pryce Hendriksen, 10, on the first day of a three-day football camp on Friday, June 20, 2025 in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Tyler Nubin may be a breakout star in the National Football League, but at heart he didn’t feel that different from the kids flying around his old turf, the football field at St. Charles North.

“I feel like you never really stop being a kid,” said the New York Giants second-year safety, in town to hold the Tyler Nubin Rising Stars Youth Camp Friday through Sunday.

“Honestly, I feel like everybody can relate to these kids out here. That’s what I’m trying to do is connect with this generation and these guys coming up, and give them something to look forward to every year.”

Before missing the last four games last season with a high ankle sprain, Nubin, 24, started 13 games for the Giants after being selected in the second round with the 47th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He said he is now “100%” healthy.

Nubin made 98 tackles, 50 of them solo stops, and forced a fumble in his first NFL season. A Sporting News first-team All-American at the University of Minnesota, in 2024 Nubin was a first-team All-Rookie selection by The Athletic and ranked as Pro Football Focus’ second-best run defender by a rookie safety, according to Giants.com.

In 2018, Nubin was named honorary captain of the Daily Herald Fox Valley All-Area Football Team. He played receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback and in the defensive secondary for St. Charles North coach Rob Pomazak’s Class 7A runner-up squad.

“He’s just a phenomenal human being first, he’s the product of great parents in Rodney and Sherese, and he’s continuing to carry his vision of connecting with the community and creating opportunities for the youth,” Pomazak said Friday.

“I just want to give back, see the kids have fun,” said Nubin, who had former teammates Peyton Brown, Mike Hohensee, Alec Kritta and Ethan Romero helping at the camp Friday along with other former and current North Stars. Younger brother Jordan Nubin, a player at Akron, was slated to arrive for Saturday and Sunday.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do since I got into the league — come back here and connect people to the game of football,” Tyler Nubin said.

About 85 children from first- through eighth grades, boys and girls, signed up for the two-day camp, while a more serious Sunday session is geared to high school players.

Anthony Callahan, 8, a receiver who plays with the South Elgin Patriots, said he wanted to learn “everything” at the Rising Stars Camp.

“It’s nice to learn from the pros,” added his grandmother, Eileen Kilroy of St. Charles.

The players on Friday warmed up then split into groups for drills that included ball security, agility, fumble recovery and tackling, using flag belts.

St. Charles North offensive coordinator Brian Flynn was there both as an instructor and as girl dad of campers Parker, 11, and Riley, 9, who play flag football with i9 Sports.

“I think you at least want to build a real excitement and genuine love for playing football. Especially for the girls. They don’t get to play as much as the boys. And hopefully (they’ll) learn a couple things,” Brian Flynn said.

Nubin said he wants to share the knowledge and joy he gets from a game he’s played since he was 6.

“This is my vision, this is something that I want to keep growing,” he said. “This is only the start of it.”

