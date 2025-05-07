Elgin seeks resident input to improve sidewalks, bike lanes and accessible pathways

Elgin has put out a short survey for residents to share their experiences and perspectives on walking, biking and using mobility devices in Elgin. (Rick West)

Elgin is inviting residents to participate in a community survey as part of its planning process to improve sidewalks, bicycle lanes and accessible pathways throughout the city.

The city’s long-term Active Mobility Plan will act as a road map to enhance connectivity, safety and accessibility for residents of all ages and abilities.

“The Active Mobility Plan is an exciting opportunity to envision how Elgin can better support safe, inclusive and connected travel for everyone,” Sustainability Manager Kristin Iftner said in a press release. “We want the community’s voice to guide the plan’s priorities and ensure it truly reflects local needs.”

The city has put out a short survey for residents to share their experiences and perspectives on walking, biking, and using mobility devices in Elgin. It’s available online at elginil.gov/ActiveMobility-Survey.

Printed versions of the survey are available at Gail Borden Library’s main and Rakow branches as well as at The Centre of Elgin.

City officials say feedback gathered will help shape the vision and priorities of the plan, which builds on Elgin's existing infrastructure and previous planning efforts to support healthier lifestyles, environmental sustainability and equitable transportation access.

City officials say feedback gathered will help shape the vision and priorities of the plan, which builds on Elgin’s existing infrastructure and previous planning efforts to support healthier lifestyles, environmental sustainability and equitable transportation access.

