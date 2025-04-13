Elgin could get its second recreational cannabis dispensary

The owner of Jane and Buds Cannabis Dispensary are seeking permission from Elgin to open in the former Boston Market on Randall Road. (Rick West)

After taking years to lure their first recreational cannabis dispensary to town, Elgin could soon be getting its second, this time on Randall Road.

On Monday, Elgin planning and zoning commissioners approved the petition from Jane & Buds Cannabis Dispensary, which wants to take over the former Boston Market location at 205 S. Randall Road.

“The location just checks all the boxes,” said Matthew Hagglund, primary owner of Emerald Coast LLC.

The plan still must be approved by the city council at a future meeting.

Elgin amended its zoning ordinance in 2019 to allow adult-use cannabis dispensaries in most commercial zones. It took five years to find a home for their first dispensary, with High Haven opening at 15 Clock Tower Plaza near downtown in September of last year.

Hagglund, a U.S. Navy veteran from Bloomington-Normal, was awarded three licenses in the state’s social equity lottery. The company has already opened locations in Alton and Island Lake.

He said their experiences with those communities have been positive.

“It’s very regulated to make sure no one’s doing anything wrong,” Hagglund said. “Cameras are everywhere. Security is on-site at all times, just in case. It kind of actually brings the area up.”

The 2,500-square-foot building, which has been vacant since October 2023, will get a face-lift with a modern black-and-white color scheme.

New sidewalks will be installed on the north and east sides of the property. Trees and new landscaping also will be added.

The dispensary, which would have 20 to 25 employees, would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday with one on-site security guard during the hours of operation.

Hagglund said the build out will cost between $600,000 and $800,000. The front of the building will feature a 260-square-foot lobby/check-in area where customers’ ages will be verified before they can enter the 21+ store. Products will be stored in a vault at the rear of the building in an area that can only be accessed by employees.

Hagglund said his store wouldn’t carry the synthetically derived THC products containing Delta-8 and Delta-9 that the city recently banned for sale, except to businesses like his with a state license.

“We wouldn’t sell that,” he said. “We have no interest in it whatsoever.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250408/news/elgin-could-get-its-second-recreational-cannabis-dispensary/