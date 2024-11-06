AP: Ramirez secures 3rd District seat over Booras

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez has defeated Republican challenger John Booras in the race for the 3rd District congressional seat, according to The Associated Press.

Ramirez had about 65% of the vote, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.

Both are Chicagoans have touted their working-class and diverse roots — Ramirez’ parents came to the U.S. from Guatemala and Booras’ from Greece.

Ramirez is a former state lawmaker. Her priorities include the economy, making housing accessible, reproductive rights and immigration reform.

Booras, an attorney and former police officer, said his focuses include reducing crime, fixing the tax and immigration systems, and parents’ rights.

The 3rd District includes parts of Chicago plus Cook suburbs like Bartlett, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Streamwood, Elgin, Des Plaines and Mount Prospect. It also extends into DuPage communities including Addison, Bensenville, Glendale Heights and Wheaton, among others.

