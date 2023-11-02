St. Charles Episcopal Church to offer Taizé Prayer Service Sunday

On Sunday, Nov. 12 St. Charles Episcopal Church offers a Taizé Prayer Service at 4 p.m., featuring the parish choir and instrumentalists, according to a news release from the church.

The news release said that Taizé is a small village in eastern France. For more than 50 years, it has been the home of a Christian monastic community made up of brothers from many different countries, speaking many different languages and, uniquely, belonging to several different Christian denominations. Catholics, Anglicans, Protestants, Orthodox and others live and pray together, share a simple life and welcome tens of thousands of visitors who come to spend time with every year from all over the world.

The church announced that this prayer service will follow a pattern based on the worship of the Taizé Community, one of whose aims has always been to make Christian worship as simple and uncluttered as possible. Short repetitive musical chants are sung as participants reflect on the Light of Christ. This quiet, reflective service combines music with the spoken word. St. Charles Episcopal Church is located at 994 5th Ave., just north of North Avenue, in St. Charles, IL. The church is wheelchair accessible and has ample free parking.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, please visit www.stcharlesepiscopal.org, call 630-584-2596, or e-mail mdowney807@gmail.com.