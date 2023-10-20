Geneva Chamber chairman announces retirement

Geneva Chamber of Commerce Chairman Scott Lebin congratulates a Wood Award winner during the chamber's annual event at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board, Scott Lebin announces his retirement as Chairman, effective October 16, 2023, according to a news release from the chamber.

Lebin has been a chamber member for 30 years with his business Lebin Financial Planning and more recently Great Scott Magic. He took the helm as Chairman of the Board 25 years ago.

Lebin said in the news release, “I was proud to have my business in Geneva and am so lucky to work and live in this community. I thank you for your support and the relationships we have built with business owners, the City of Geneva administration and tremendous departments including Public Works, Geneva Police and Geneva Fire Departments.”

Lebin, a 2008 Wood Award Recipient himself, was honored to have presented this award to 24 other wonderful Genevans who “contribute so much to making this a magnificent community.”

While a chamber member and Chairman, Lebin volunteered at countless festivals and was the face of the Chamber for many events.

“I appreciate the guidance and leadership Scott provided when I became President in 2018. He is a true supporter of the Chamber and of Geneva. I, and the entire chamber staff, will miss his contributions and wish him good luck,” Paula Schmidt, Geneva Chamber of Commerce President, said in the news release.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce said a new chairman of the board will be announced soon.