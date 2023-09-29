Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame is accepting nominations of outstanding visual, literary, media and performing artists for its 2024 class of inductees.

Anyone may submit a name for consideration, and there is no fee. The nomination form is available at FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1, 2023, and the 2024 honorees will be announced at a press conference. The inductees will be feted at a gala and awards ceremony at Villa Olivia in Bartlett. For information, email info@fvahf.org or visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service, who have achieved international or national acclaim, a news release stated. Candidates should have completed 20 years in their professional field and received recognition for excellence. The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously. Artists previously recommended may be nominated again, but a new form is necessary.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame was a dream of Lucille Halfvarson and other arts leaders that took tangible form during the millennium celebrations. A series of two-minute history sketches for public television briefly put the spotlight on violinist Maud Powell, an Aurora native who, a century earlier, had the musical world at her feet. The committee that worked on that project evolved into the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization that gives public recognition to artists associated with the Fox Valley. A second objective of the organization is to ensure a strong cultural legacy for future generations. Inductees are honored with engraved plaques that are displayed at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin.