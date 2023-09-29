Best Day Housecleaning in Batavia celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate Batavia Chamber member Best Day Housecleaning with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 28. The event was held on the steps of the Batavia Chamber’s office, 106 W. Wilson St. in Batavia.

According to a news release from the chamber, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owner Katherine Banks. Also attending were her husband, Christian; their son, Jay; and two of Best Day Housecleaning’s trained staff, Rachel and Sam.

Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, communications and membership coordinator. Also present were Anthony Isom of the City of Batavia, Batavia Chamber board president Jamie Saam, Chamber ambassadors, fellow business owners, and friends.

Bonded and insured, Best Day Housecleaning is a residential house cleaning business servicing the Fox Valley from South Elgin to North Aurora. Services include deep cleaning, recurring cleaning and move in/move out cleans. Best Day Housecleaning provides one thoroughly vetted and trained housecleaner per home. Cleaning products are eco-friendly and safe for pets and family. Giving back is important to Katherine, so they are a partner of Cleaning For a Reason, which provides free cleaning service to patients that are battling cancer.

More information about how to get the best day ever by hiring Best Day Housecleaning can be found by visiting the website bestdayhousecleaning.com. You can also check out their Facebook page or Instagram. Contact Katherine by calling (630) 463-9041 or email happy@bestdayhousecleaning.com.