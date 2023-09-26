Campton Hills Police report fatal traffic crash

Campton Hills Police report that a fatal vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 47 and McDonald Road on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

According to a news release from the Campton Hills Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. when a Ford Escape traveling westbound on McDonald Road failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by a semi-trailer truck that had the right of way.

The 69-year-old driver of the Ford Escape had to be extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, according to police.

The Kenworth truck pulling a 53-foot trailer loaded with mulch had a total gross weight of approximately 70,000 pounds, according to police.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the Campton Hills Police Department in investigating the traffic crash. The traffic crash is currently under investigation, and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification.

Anyone with information about the traffic crash is asked to contact the Campton Hills Police Department at 630-584-0330.