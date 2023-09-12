American Music Institute opens new location in Geneva

American Music Institute has opened its fourth Chicagoland area location in Geneva, according to a news release.

The nonprofit organization’s new campus, which opened Aug. 21, is located at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St., and will provide music education programs to local youth and families. Existing campus locations include Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove and St. Charles.

“We at AMI are extremely excited to open our new doors in Geneva,” Remus Badea, AMI’s executive director, said in a news release.

“We hope that AMI adds to the already thriving cultural community of Geneva through our many musically enriching programs such as private lessons, group classes, Chicago Youth Orchestra, summer music camps and more.”

According to the release, the Geneva campus will continue AMI’s tradition of offering classes taught by award-winning, distinguished faculty trained in a variety of instruments. Programming will span multiple disciplines and is geared towards musicians of all ages, levels and styles of music. Individual music education lessons are offered, as well as group classes and music programs for youth throughout the school year and summer months.

For more information, or to register for AMI programs, visit www.amimusic.org.