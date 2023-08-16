Geneva offers new options to pay utility bills

Geneva customers now have new options to pay their monthly city utility bill after a recent software upgrade has been completed, according to a news release from the city.

Customers will still have the same login, account number and user experience after entering the city’s secure online portal, which can be found on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us. The upgrade will be noticeable after customers select the “make a payment” button.

The city has previously accepted credit cards, but customers now have the choice to schedule their bill payment in advance or make reoccurring payments with their credit cards.

Other new options include paying by:

eCheck (similar to autodraft but these one-time payments can be managed by the customer);

Calling the city’s automated interactive voice response (IVR) system at 877-875-2709; and

Initiating autodraft payments from a bank account.

The city’s Finance Department no longer accepts utility bill payments by phone and will now direct customers to use the IVR system.The City’s other utility bill payment options, such as the utility bill dropboxes, U.S. Mail, or visiting the Finance Department in person during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) remain the same.

For more utility billing information, visit the city’s website or call the city’s Finance Department at 630-232-0854.