Mutual Ground names new CEO

AURORA – Linda Maranda was named the next CEO for Mutual Ground Inc., a non-profit in Aurora that provides services to survivors of domestic violence in southern Kane County, part of DuPage County and all of Kendall County, the organization announced.

Maranda, who served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Haymarket Center in Chicago, replaces former CEO Michelle Meyer, who departed the organization at the end of May after 12 years with the organization.

“We are very excited that Linda is joining the Mutual Ground team,” Search Committee Chairman and former Board President Andi Danis said in a news release. “Her wealth of experience with substance use and mental health services will be invaluable in taking this organization to the next level of providing trauma-informed, wholistic care for all of our clients.”

As the vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Haymarket Center, Maranda directed all phases of key initiatives, she oversaw the human resource department, optimized operational efficiencies in the recruitment, hiring and retention of staff, according to the release.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining such a dedicated group of professionals and mission-driven organization as Mutual Ground,” Maranda said in the release. “Through its wide array of life-changing services, Mutual Ground enhances the quality of life and empowers so many individuals, families and communities each year. I am proud to be a part of this amazing organization.”

Maranda holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Xavier University and a master’s degree in social work from Loyola University.

Maranda began her career at Interventions as a director of provider relations and later became the executive director of Caritas, a Catholic relief agency.

Prior to coming to Haymarket Center, Maranda was a Director with Southwood Interventions, which provides substance abuse treatment services. She led the execution of multiple business functions, including administrative, fiscal and clinical operations, according to the release.

Mutual Ground engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for its new CEO.

Mutual Ground incorporated in 1975 and began offering counseling and advocacy services for survivors of domestic violence and opened its first shelter in Aurora in 1978.

In 1983, Mutual Ground began offering counseling and advocacy services to victims of sexual violence.

In 2021, Mutual Ground acquired Breaking Free Inc., which provides substance abuse services. The two agencies united to develop integrated treatment plans for those facing domestic and sexual violence and substance abuse, according to the release.