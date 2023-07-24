St. Charles Public Library showcasing local artist’s work

Now through August, the St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by local artist Tessa Koller, a St. Charles native who specializes in multiple mediums.

Koller’s artwork, which specializes in painting, abstraction, realistic portraits, landscapes, and visually dynamic acrylic pours, will be exhibited for viewing anytime the library is open, according to a news release.

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by local artist Tessa Koller July and August 2023. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

Koller’s work is being exhibited by the library through its Community Artist Gallery program, which has features local artists since 1979.

After growing up in St. Charles, Koller earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 2008. Since then, she has had her work displayed at 116Gallery and many venues in and outside of St. Charles.

In addition to exhibiting locally, Koller has traveled to several countries, delivering keynote speeches and showcasing her work. She is frequently published in international magazines and manages a blog that draws hundreds of subscribers from across the world. Visit www.tessakollerart.com for more details about her story, her articles and blog.

The St. Charles Public Library, located at 1 S. 6th Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.