St. Charles Township man found guilty of child sexual assault

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A St. Charles Township man has been found guilty of child sexual assault, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

After a June 28 bench trial, Associate Judge Alice Tracy found Jesus J. Maciel Facio, 34, of the 38W500 block of Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles Township, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child, all felonies, according to court records and the news release.

Maciel Facio waived his right to a jury trial.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Tyler Cox and Morgan Wilkinson presented during the hearing that Maciel Facio had sexual contact with the victim between June 2016 and June 2019, according to the release.

Tracy set Maciel Facio’s next court appearance for Aug. 30 for motions and sentencing.

The most serious charge Maciel Facio faces is predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Maciel Facio must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Maciel Facio had been free on $5,000 bond. Tracy modified his bond conditions by placing him on electronic home monitoring until his sentencing hearing.

“This defendant counted on not being held accountable for his actions by exploiting a position of trust and pressuring the victim not to tell others that he was abusing [them],” Cox said in the release.

Cox credited the child’s courage and the family’s support for the successful prosecution of Maciel Facio. Cox said he was proud of the victim and their family “for remaining strong throughout the process.

“Thanks to the hardworking staff at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center for their support, particularly victim advocate Julie Pohlman and Detective Deanna Velazquez of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.”