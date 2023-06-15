Driver in Batavia crash that critically injured teen charged with 6 counts of felony DUI

BATAVIA – An Aurora man has been charged with six counts of felony DUI following a traffic crash in Batavia last month that critically injured a teen boy on a bicycle, police announced Wednesday in a news release.

Cesar A. Gandarilla, 38, of the 400 block of West New York Street, Aurora, was charged with three counts each of aggravated DUI/great bodily harm and aggravated DUI/ no valid driver’s license, according to the news release.

He also was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI with a combination of drugs and intoxicating compound, driving under the influence of any drug, aggravated use of communications device causing great bodily harm, unlawful use of marijuana by a driver and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the release and court records.

Police were not available to clarify whether Gandarilla was in custody.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on May 31 on South Batavia Avenue at the intersection with Union Avenue. The bicyclist was traveling west on Union Avenue within the crosswalk riding across South Batavia Avenue, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a newer model GMC Denali was southbound on South Batavia Avenue when it struck the teen on the bike, according to the release.

Further investigation resulted in charges against the driver of the GMC Denali, identified as Gandarilla, according to the release.

Gandarilla also has felony charges pending of criminal damage to government property and possession of a controlled substance from Sept. 30, 2022, in Elburn, with a June 30 court date, according to court records.

In 2015, Gandarilla pleaded guilty to felony manufacture with intent to deliver marijuana in a plea agreement and was sentenced to five years in prison with 223 days credit for his time in jail to be, according to court records.